Speeding car mows down biker in Hyderabad In two more incidents of rash driving, one

In two more incidents of rash driving, one person was killed when a car ran amok in Hyderabad on Sunday.

First incident occurred near Aramghar crossroads in Rajendranagar. The car hit a man on a motorbike and rammed into an electricity pole.

The man driving the car escaped after the crash. As the air balloon had opened, he is believed to have escaped unhurt.

Police found liquor bottles in the car. They suspect that the accident occurred as the man at the wheels was drunk.

Police registered a case and launched a hunt for the person who was driving the vehicle.

In another incident, a car ran amok and hit the railing of Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city.

A tragedy was averted as the car stopped just short of falling into the lake. The vehicle was dangerously dangling on the edge with front wheels in the air when police rushed to the spot.

The car, which was apparently being driven at a high speed, climbed on the pavement, rammed into a tree and iron railing. The accident occurred in the wee hours on Sunday at NTR Marg.

As the air balloons had opened during the crash, the driver and the person sitting next to him had a narrow escape. Both the occupants escaped after the accident.

Police removed the car with the help of a crane and began the search for the person who was driving the vehicle.

The city has seen a series of incidents this month. Two morning walkers were killed and two others were injured when a speeding car hit them in Sun City on July 4.

On July 7, a civic employee was critically injured after he was hit by a speeding BMW in posh Banjara Hills.