Uttar Pradesh ushers in a new era of digital innovation with Mahakumbh-2025

Uttar Pradesh is bringing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Digital Mahakumbh’ to life with the rapid development of its newly created 76th district, Mahakumbh Nagar, equipped with world-class civic amenities in record time.

For the first time, the iconic Mahakumbh fair is being organized digitally. Through the innovative ‘Mahakumbh Land and Facility Allocation’ portal, land and services can now be accessed with just a click.

The Prayagraj Mela Authority has ensured complete transparency and accountability in the allocation of land and basic services for the fair. Applicants can submit their requests online and track the status of their land and facility allocations seamlessly.

During Kumbh 2019, the records and allocations for over 5,500 institutions were digitized. This time, the effort has expanded to include over 10,000 institutions across government, emergency, social, and religious sectors. This system guarantees that saints and institutions can complete their arrangements efficiently, eliminating the need for long queues.

As a hallmark event of Sanatan Dharma, Mahakumbh 2025, celebrated as part of the ‘Amrit Mahotsav Mahakumbh’ in the Amrit Kaal era, is expected to attract more than 40 crore devotees to Prayagraj for a sacred dip and lakhs for Kalpavas.

Additional Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi announced that a GIS-based map was utilized to design the fair’s 4,000-hectare layout across 25 sectors. Pre- and post-monsoon drone surveys were conducted to produce high-resolution topographic maps with an impressive 0.5 cm accuracy.

These maps ensure the strategic placement of key utilities, such as police stations, command centers, hospitals, food courts, parking zones, toilets, pontoon bridges, and roads, all of which are now accessible via Google Maps for the convenience of devotees.

To uphold transparency, the Prayagraj Mela Authority reopened applications to institutions that participated in Kumbh 2019. Publicity campaigns were conducted through local and national newspapers, and applications were invited on its portal between October 29, 2024, and November 12, 2024.

The 2019 Kumbh data was meticulously analyzed to allocate land and facilities per established guidelines. Approved applicants received digital facility slips, enabling vendors to collaborate with institutions and update allocation details online.

A key feature of the digital system is its transparency, enabling applicants to monitor updates, raise objections if necessary, and ensure smooth facilitation of their requests. To assist devotees, Kumbh Fellows have been deployed to expedite services and support the administration.

Preparations for the grand Mahakumbh began over two and a half years ago. Compared to Mahakumbh 2013, the 2025 edition has doubled its area, increased sectors from 18 to 25, and expanded ghats from 7 to 10, reflecting the significant scale of the event.

Digitalization Benefits at Mahakumbh 2025 include complete digitization of applications with real-time tracking; automated data flow between vendors and departments for timely facility setup; third-party inspections and photographic evidence for validation, and comprehensive institutional analyses and customized MIS reports.