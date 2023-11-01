Uttar Pradesh: Two killed, including a kid, in Aligarh ‘explosion’

Two people, including a kid, were killed while others were injured after an explosion inside a warehouse in Aligarh town of Siddharthnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

“One child and a man died in the incident and four were injured,” Pawan Aggrawal, District Magistrate, Siddharthnagar told ANI.

DM Aggrawal further informed that two injured people have been discharged after treatment. “Two others are also out of danger. They are being shifted to the district hospital”.

During the inquiry, the official said, prime facie it appears there were 7-8 refrigerators inside a warehouse.

“There was an explosion in the compressor of the refrigerator,” he said.

More details are awaited

