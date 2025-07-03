Uttar Pradesh to become global hub for sports industry: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh Minister for Industrial Development, Export Promotion, NRI, and Investment Promotion, Nand Gopal Nandi announced that the state will become a global hub for the sports industry.

The minister held a high-level meeting today with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Sports Committee. The discussion focused on concrete and visionary strategies to establish Uttar Pradesh as a global hub for the sports industry.

Speaking to the delegates, Nandi remarked, “Uttar Pradesh is all set to emerge not only as a manufacturing and industrial powerhouse but also as a leading destination for sports equipment manufacturing, sports technology, and training infrastructure. The state government is fully committed to promoting investment and innovation in this sector.”

The delegation included Dr. Kanishk Pandey (Chairman – FICCI Sports Sub-Committee, UP Chapter), Anirban Dutta (Additional Director – FICCI Sports Committee), and Ms. Rachna Govil (Co-Chair – FICCI Sports Sub-Committee, UP Chapter), who presented several key suggestions to strengthen the sports ecosystem and industry in the state.