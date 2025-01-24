Uttar Pradesh Day a celebration of the prosperity and pride of the state: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Day, dedicated to the glorious journey and achievements of the state, was inaugurated at Awadh Shilp Gram, here on Friday. The three-day festival, which will run from January 24 to January 26, was

inaugurated by the Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar in the presence of Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

During the programme, an e-portal of Chief Minister Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign (CM Youth) was launched and 25,000 young entrepreneurs were distributed loans and acceptance letters for establishment of their enterprises. Also, the state six people were awarded Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on the occasion that Uttar Pradesh Day is a festival of prosperity and pride of the state.

Addressing the programme, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Vice-President and congratulated the people of the state on Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day. He said this year is very important for us. Mahakumbh is being organised in UP. In the last 10 days, devotees from all over the country and abroad attained virtue by taking a bath in the Ganges in the Sangam in Triveni Sangam. These devotees are taking the message of unity across the country from here.

CM Yogi said this year is also especially important because the Constitution formed under the leadership of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar was assigned to the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1950 and it completed 75 years of implementation. Also, Uttar Pradesh was established on January 24 1950. This day is a symbol of a glorious journey for us.

CM Yogi said that the first Uttar Pradesh Day was celebrated in 2018 under the guidance of the then Governor Ram Naik ji. Today the event is entering its 7th year. Uttar Pradesh started many schemes during this period. One District One Product (ODOP) scheme was implemented on the first foundation day. Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana was started on the second foundation day. Other schemes were also started in different years. CM Yogi said that on this occasion, the Chief Minister’s Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign is being launched by the Vice-President.

Under this scheme, 1 lakh youth will get an opportunity to become entrepreneurs every year. Interest free loan will be provided to youth between the ages of 21 to 40 years. Loans up to Rs 5 lakh will be given in the first phase and loans up to Rs 10 lakh will be given in the second phase. Under this scheme, 27,500 applications have been received so far, and loans worth Rs 254 crore have been sanctioned.

CM Yogi said that in 2016-17, the economy of Uttar Pradesh was worthRs 12 lakh crore, which has now increased to more than Rs 27 lakh crore. As per the vision of the Prime Minister, within the next 4 years, Uttar Pradesh will establish itself as a one trillion dollar economy. The work is going on to deliver the plan of governance without discrimination in every sphere of life. Villages, poor, farmers, youth and women schemes are running in Uttar Pradesh for the development of each sector. Uttar Pradesh is emerging as the development engine of the country today by improving law and order, investment, tourism and infrastructure.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said a survey is going on in the state to achieve the goal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Zero Poverty’. Our endeavor is that when we celebrate Uttar Pradesh Day next year, every poor person should have a roof over his head, a land lease, all the facilities like Ayushman card and pension. He said that we are committed to rise above the discrimination of caste, language or region and provide their rights to every poor and deprived person.

He said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the best tourism destination in the country while preserving its spiritual heritage. By improving the law and order situation, the state has been made an excellent destination for investment. It has become the food basket of the country. It is among the leading states of the country in terms of expressway, airport and metro network.

He said Uttar Pradesh Day is an important event dedicated to the historical journey, cultural heritage and achievements of the state. The state is moving rapidly on the path of progress. Government schemes and efforts are an important step towards making Uttar Pradesh a ‘state of entrepreneurs’ and the major center of development of the country. This three -day ceremony will not only give the people an opportunity to take pride in their glorious past, but will also communicate new dreams and expectations for the future. On the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Day, 6 distinguished persons were honored with Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman.