US VP Vance’s children in traditional Indian outfits steal the show

United States Vice President JD Vance began his first official visit to India on Monday morning accompanied by his Indian-origin wife, Usha Vance. The couple’s three children, in their traditional Indian attire, stole the show.

The boys, Ewan, 8, and Vivek, 5 were all dressed up in traditional Indian outfits, kurta-pyjamas, while the youngest sibling, Mirabel, was in a teal green anarkali suit and a jacket.

Vance arrived at the Palam Airport in the national capital on his first official visit to India accompanied by the Second Lady Usha, their three children, and key members of the US Administration.

As soon as they landed in Delhi, the trio became a hot favourite for the photographers who covered the visit, capturing them in traditional dresses. Their photographs were trending on social media throughout the day as they became an instant hit with the netizens.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw received the dignitary, along with his family, at the airport. Visuals of their arrival at the airport showed the minister, dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, engaged in some conversation with Vance’s eldest son.

The high-level diplomatic visit, from April 21 to 24, is expected to focus on enhancing strategic, economic, and defence ties between India and the US.

A ceremonial guard of honour given to the visiting dignitaries marked the commencement of the visit. Hoardings welcoming Vice-President Vance had been installed around the Palam Airport in anticipation of his arrival.

The visit includes key diplomatic engagements, a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for 6:30 pm at the prime minister’s official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Both leaders are expected to delve into matters related to trade, economic collaboration, and defence partnerships.