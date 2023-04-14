US seeks deeper cooperation with India in AI, other critical areas

The United States on Friday sought deeper bilateral cooperation with India in areas like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum, Cyber Security, Semiconductors, Clean Energy, Advanced Wireless, Biotechnology, Geosciences, Astrophysics and Defence.

A high-level US delegation, led by US Senator Todd Young, called on Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh and suggested scaling up collaboration and exploring opportunities to partner in quantum technology, ocean science, nuclear energy, semiconductors, supercomputing and other latest emerging technologies.

Jitendra Singh told the delegation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the last nine years, took a personal interest in Science, Technology and Innovation, and tried proactively to implement social sector schemes through science-based solutions to bring Ease of Living for the common man.

He said the patronage received from Modi has opened new opportunities and possibilities in all areas of scientific endeavours, but more so in areas of Space, Biotech, Geospatial and Sustainable StartUps.

An official from the Department of Science and Technology informed that a total of 35 joint projects have been identified which will be implemented by the Technology Innovation Hubs (TIHs) and research institutions from the US.

Senator Todd Young informed that the US looked forward to greater synergy and collaboration between the DST-launched Technology Innovation Hubs and National Science Foundation as NSF has a foundation of academic expertise and core commercial competencies.

Talking about another area of collaboration, Jitendra Singh informed that the Union Cabinet has approved the LIGO-India project to build an advanced gravitational-wave detector in Maharashtra at an estimated cost of Rs 2,600 crores. The facility’s construction is expected to be completed by 2030.

The Indian minister and the US Senator were also informed about five potential areas of collaboration between the Geological Survey of India and the United States Geological Survey for setting in place an MoU.