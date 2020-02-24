US President Donald Trump began his address at the Motera stadium with a Namaste on Monday.

Speaking at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event, the US President said it is a great honour to be in India. He further said that he was thankful to his “great friend Modi” for according a “beautiful welcome”.

The US President said he “travelled 8,000 miles across the globe to convey just a message that America loves India”. “The US respects India, will be a faithful and loyal friend,” Trump said.

Trump also thanked the Indian government for the “remarkable” hospitality accorded to US’ First Family. “India will hold a special place in our hearts,” he said.

He also reminded how PM Modi had started out as a tea-seller, adding, “Everybody loves him but I will tell you this, he is very tough.”

Praising the Indian Prime Minister, Donald Trump said: “PM Modi you are not just the pride of Gujarat, you are living proof that with hard work and devotion, Indians can accomplish anything at all, anything they want. The Prime Minister is a moving story of an incredible rise.”

He also mentioned how Prime Minister Modi was re-elected with a landslide victory in the largest democratically held elections on the face of the planet.

Trump said India is a country that is peace-loving and tolerant, a country which has tremendous talent while referring to Bollywood.

“Bollywood itself makes over 2000 films a year and people around the world love to watch movies like DDLJ,” he added.

The American President said India is a country which is proud to be known as a nation where people from all faiths — Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Jains, Christians and Jews — worship side by side and celebrate all festivals.

Further on, President Trump said the US is making deals with India in the Defence sector. “I’m pleased to announce that tomorrow our representatives will sign deals to sell over $3 billion, in the absolute finest state of the art military helicopters and other equipment to the Indian armed forces,” he said.

He, however, added that “PM Modi is a tough negotiator”.

Speaking on terrorism, President Donald Trump said the US and India have shared views on the issue.

“The US and India together are working to remove radical Islamic terror. Today, the Islamic State (ISIS) has been wiped out from the planet and its head al-Baghdadi has been killed. America is also working actively with Pakistan to ensure that terrorism is dealt with very strongly. Which in turn will lead to a peaceful South Asia? India has a big role to play in Asia,” he said.

He said both the countries are also working towards safeguarding their borders. “We are working towards safeguarding our borders. Every nation has the right to safeguard its territory against infiltrators,” said Trump.

Trump, however, reiterated that the US has a very good relationship with Pakistan.

“Our relationship with Pakistan is a very good one. Thanks to these efforts we are beginning to see signs of big progress with Pakistan & we are hopeful for reduced tensions, greater stability and the future of harmony for all of the nations of South Asia,” he said.

US President Donald Trump arrived in Ahmedabad earlier in the day for the first leg of his maiden India trip. Trump is also accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner along with a large delegation.

After his arrival, Trump visited Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram.

Donald Trump is the seventh US president to visit the country.