US military aircraft brings second lot of illegal Indian immigrants

The second lot of Indians, who illegally migrated to the United States through donkey routes, landed at Sri Guru Ramdasji International Airport in the holy city of Amritsar in a US plane late on Saturday night.

As per the reports, the plane carried 116 persons out of which 65 were said to be from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, two each from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Goa, and one each from Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a joint press conference with US President Donald J Trump in Washington DC recently, had said that New Delhi is ready to take back its citizens living illegally in America.

“They are shown big dreams, and most of them are such who are misled and brought here. So, we should attack this entire system of human trafficking,” Prime Minister Modi had said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, who visited Sri Guru Ram Dass International Airport earlier in the evening to foresee the arrangements for receiving the deportees, reminded the Government of India that history is replete with examples that whosoever has tried to cast a malicious eye on this land had never survived.

He said that the Modi Government was indulging in dirty tantrums by landing the planes of deportees on repeatedly on this revered land with the sole motive of defaming the Punjab and Punjabis. Mann said that this misdeed of the Modi government has bruised the psyche of the entire Punjab in general and the Sikh community in particular.

The Chief Minister reminded the BJP and Prime Minister Modi that this sacred land which is being used by them for tarnishing the image of Punjabis has several sacred places like Sri Harmandir Sahib, Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal, Durgiana Mandir and Jallianwala Bagh, where hundreds of innocent patriots had laid down their lives for sake of freedom of the country.

It is worth mentioning that on February 5, 104 illegal immigrants were deported by the US in C-17 military aircraft, which landed at Sri Guru Ramdasji International Airport in Amritsar.

Thirty of them were from Punjab, 33 each from Haryana and Gujarat, while three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh.

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal last Tuesday said that many people from the country entered the US on work permits, which later expired. This made them illegal immigrants, he said.

Dhaliwal has also planned to meet External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar next week to discuss the issue, while Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav has said the police is all prepared to extend every possible support needed.