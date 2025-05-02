US hopes Pakistan will cooperate with India in hunting down terrorists: US VP

Backing India’s stance over the Pahalgam terrorist attack, US Vice President J D Vance has expressed the hope that Pakistan will cooperate with India to ensure that terrorists operating in the neighbouring country are hunted down.

“We hope that India responds to this terrorist attack in a way that doesn’t lead to a broader regional conflict. And we hope frankly that Pakistan, to the extent that they are responsible, cooperates with India to make sure that the terrorists, sometimes operating in their territory, are hunted down and dealt with,” he said.

Advertisement

Mr Vance said the US is in touch with both Pakistan and India, and expressed the hope that New Delhi’s response to the April 22 terrorist attack does not lead to a broader regional conflict.

Advertisement

Asked by Fox News if the Trump administration is worried about the breakout of tensions between India and Pakistan, he said: “Sure, I am worried about anytime you see a hotspot breaking out, especially between two nuclear powers. We’ve been in close contact with our friends in India and Pakistan.”

His statement came after US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth spoke with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday and reiterated full support of the Trump administration in India’s fight against terrorism.

“The US stands in solidarity with India and supports India’s right to defend itself,” a Defence Ministry statement quoted him as saying.

During the conversation, Mr Singh told Mr Pete Hegseth that Pakistan has a history of supporting, training, and funding terrorist organisations. “Pakistan has been exposed as a rogue state, fuelling global terrorism and destabilising the region. The world can no longer turn a blind eye to terrorism,” he said.