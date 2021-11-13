US Congress has played key role in deepening strategic partnership: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today appreciated the consistent support and constructive role of the US Congress in deepening the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership which, he said, was anchored in shared democratic values.

Modi was talking to a US Congress delegation led by Senator John Cornyn which included Senator Michael Crapo, Senator Thomas Tuberville, Senator Michael Lee,Congressman Tony Gonzales and Congressman John Kevin Elizey Sr. Senator John Cornyn is the co-founder and co-Chair of the Senate caucus on India and Indian Americans.

An official statement said the Congressional delegation noted the excellent management of COVID situation in India despite the challenges of a large and diverse population. The Prime Minister noted that people’s participation based on democratic ethos of the country played a key role in managing the worst pandemic of the last one century.

There was a warm and frank discussion on regional issues of mutual interest, including those related to South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. Modi and the visiting delegation noted the increasing convergence of strategic interests between the two strategic partners and expressed desire to further enhance cooperation with an aim to promote global peace and stability.

The Prime Minister also exchanged views on the potential for enhancing the bilateral relationship and strengthening cooperation on contemporary global issues such as the terrorism, climate change and reliable supply chains for critical technologies.