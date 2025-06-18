UP’s training ecosystem earns praise from Indian Ambassador to Suriname

In a significant endorsement, India’s Ambassador to Suriname, Subhash P. Gupta, visited the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) headquarters in Lucknow on Wednesday.

He praised the state’s robust training ecosystem—particularly its emphasis on technical, linguistic, and soft skills—highlighting its alignment with international standards.

Advertisement

Ambassador Gupta noted that youth from Uttar Pradesh are increasingly making their mark on the global stage, especially in Suriname’s growing oil and gas sector. He also recommended leveraging virtual platforms to enhance accessibility, flexibility, and inclusivity in skill training by bridging the gap between trainers and trainees.

Advertisement

Pulkit Khare, Director of UPSDM, emphasized that the Yogi government’s policy is focused on equipping the youth not only for domestic employment, but also to meet global market demands. He emphasised that the training curriculum places equal importance on soft skills, including communication, professional behaviour, language proficiency, and résumé development, alongside technical education.

Joint Director Mayank Gangwar presented an overview of the mission’s achievements and future plans, reiterating the state government’s vision to position Uttar Pradesh as a ‘Global Skill Capital’.

Concluding his visit, Ambassador Gupta praised UPSDM’s initiatives as a “ground-breaking example” of the vision of a Digital India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.