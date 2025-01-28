UP’s tableau secures 1st place in People’s Choice Award at Republic Day parade in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh’s tableau, titled “Mahakumbh 2025 – Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas,” has won first place in the People’s Choice Award category with 40 per cent of the votes (25,007).

The tableau beautifully showcased the grandeur of the Mahakumbh, recognised as an ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’, highlighting the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati in Prayagraj as the world’s largest gathering of humanity.

Centered on spirituality, heritage, development, and digital progress, the tableau featured a grand replica of the ‘Amrit Kalash,’ with flowing ‘Amritdhara.’ Depictions of sages, saints performing ‘Shankhnaad’ and ‘Sadhna,’ and devotees taking holy dips in the Sangam brought alive the spiritual essence of Mahakumbh 2025.

Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, the tableau celebrated Uttar Pradesh’s blend of tradition and progress, mesmerising audiences worldwide.

The trailer’s panel of Uttar Pradesh’s Republic Day tableau beautifully depicted the journey of akhadas and devotees heading for the Amrit (Shahi) Snan, using intricate murals and LED screens.

The trailer platform brought the mythological tale of Samudra Manthan to life, highlighting the spiritual and historical significance of Mahakumbh. At the rear, the tableau showcased the 14 divine gems that emerged from the Samudra Manthan, symbolising the rich heritage of the festival.

The tableau also highlighted the technological advancements in organising ‘Mahakumbh 2025,’ featuring a high-tech Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) as a symbol of the exceptional measures taken for security and crowd management.

Additionally, the procession of akhadas for the Maha Kumbh festival bath was broadcast via LED screens, symbolising the fusion of tradition and technology that defines Mahakumbh 2025.