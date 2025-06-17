UP’s Safe City Project setting new standards in urban security: DGP

The Uttar Pradesh government’s Safe City Project has become a symbol of security and trust, setting new benchmarks for urban safety across the state. The initiative is ensuring a safer environment for women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities—empowering citizens to live with dignity and confidence.

State DGP Rajiv Krishna said here on Tuesday that the Safe City Project is being effectively implemented in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, with women’s safety as the top priority. Currently operational in 17 municipal corporations and Gautam Buddha Nagar, the project aims to create a safe and supportive environment for women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities. Unprecedented measures, ranging from pink police booths and CCTV monitoring to digital outreach and awareness programs, are being undertaken to enhance urban security.

He informed that under the Safe City Project, 100 pink police booths staffed by women officers have been set up across 17 municipal corporations and Gautam Buddha Nagar. To strengthen night patrols, 100 GPS-enabled pink scooties and 10 pink SUVs have been deployed. Additionally, helplines 1090 and UP-112 have been integrated to ensure faster emergency response.

Furthermore, to boost tech-driven policing, 80 new terminals have been added to the 1090 call center, enhancing the capabilities of the data analytics and cyber cells. Over 54,000 individuals—including police personnel, government and non-government workers, security guards, students, and teachers—have been trained in women’s safety, he added.

On the instructions of CM Yogi, comprehensive awareness and safety initiatives are being rolled out under the project. Women-centric awareness campaigns are being conducted through LED vans, digital wall paintings, street plays, and web platforms. Facilities like a day-care center for senior citizens, Braille-script public information, disabled-friendly signage at crossings, and special ramps have been introduced to ensure inclusivity.

The top cop said that surveys had identified 4,150 dark spots, all of which have now been illuminated to enhance safety. Additionally, 47,422 CCTV cameras have been installed for round-the-clock surveillance. The police presence has been significantly increased at these identified sensitive hotspots, he added.

Under the ‘Savera’ scheme, communication is being established with senior citizens on morning walks. An integrated smart control room and safety-oriented urban infrastructure have also been put in place. Women awareness events such as ‘Samvad Veni’ and safety support under the Asha Jyoti Kendra project—like rescue vans and administrative vehicles—are further enhancing public security.