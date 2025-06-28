UP’s ‘Operation Conviction’ secures 97,000 convictions in a year; 4 awarded death penalty

From a reputation of lawlessness to a model of strong governance, Uttar Pradesh’s transformation is drawing national and international praise.

Backed by a zero-tolerance policy on crime, the state’s ‘Operation Conviction’ has secured over 97,000 convictions in just one year. The swift implementation of three new criminal laws and fast-tracking of 457 key cases have further bolstered this drive. Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded these efforts at the recent Central Zonal Council meeting in Varanasi.

According to ADG Prosecution Deepesh Juneja, here on Saturday under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, effective implementation of the three new criminal laws is not only propelling Uttar Pradesh toward a crime-free status but also setting an exemplary model for the entire nation.

He stated that in the past year, 457 cases registered under the new laws have seen convictions. These include death penalty for 4 criminals, life imprisonment for 10, imprisonment of less than 20 years for 425 offenders, and over 20 years’ imprisonment for 19 individuals.

In these cases, the prosecution effectively presented evidence and witness testimonies, making full use of the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to strengthen and expedite the judicial process. The Yogi government also ensured witness protection, systematic evidence collection, and timely presence in court—all essential elements of a fair trial.

The ADG further informed that since July 1, 2024, effective use of digital documentation and witness statements via video conferencing has taken place in the hearing of 25,000 cases across the state. This has significantly reduced the need for police and government witnesses to appear repeatedly in court, resulting in an estimated cost saving of Rs 25 crore for the state government.

He elaborated that in case number 394/2024 registered at Bilsi police station in Budaun, the accused Jaane Alam was sentenced to death and fined Rs 2.3 lakh under BNSS provisions. Similarly, in case number 26/2025 registered at Kotwali police station in Hathras, accused Vikas and Lalu Pal were awarded the death penalty along with a fine of Rs 80,000. In another case (224/2024) registered at Bhimganj police station in Kanpur Dehat, the accused Deepu was awarded the death penalty and fined Rs 10 lakh.