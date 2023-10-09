UP’s ODOP products now preferred over Chinese goods for festive gifting: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government’s One District One Product (ODOP) items are now replacing Chinese goods as popular gifting options during festivals and special events.

Highlighting the global recognition of Uttar Pradesh’s traditional products, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi proudly presents these to world leaders during his foreign visits.

“This elevates the prestige of the state’s skilled artisans,” he said.

Adityanath was speaking at the 45th edition of the four-day International Carpet Fair. “The artisans and craftspeople of our state are our greatest assets. The One District, One Product scheme and Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana have played a pivotal role in boosting Uttar Pradesh’s exports, witnessing a 250-fold increase in just four years.”

He also pointed out that the carpet industry’s total exports amount to about Rs 17,000 crore, with a substantial 60 per cent coming from three districts of Bhadohi, Mirzapur, and Varanasi.

“This fair is a campaign to highlight Modi’s Make in India and Vocal for Local and Local for Global vision,” he said.

The priest-turned-politician also highlighted the abundant skills possessed by the state’s craftsmen, emphasizing that their potential was earlier hindered due to lack of technology and platforms.

“With the government’s intervention, these artisans have successfully showcased their talent on the global stage, as is evident from the participation of over 450 buyers from 68 countries in the fair,” he said.

Adityanath also honoured two women weavers — Madhuri Devi and Mahajabeen — at the fair. Devi earned recognition for her handmade carpets used in the newly constructed Parliament House. Mahajabeen has been instrumental in empowering around 400 women through self-help groups and fostering self-reliance among them.

Under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme and the Chief Minister Youth Self-Employment Scheme, two beneficiaries received Rs 10 lakh each.