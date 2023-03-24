Uproar in the Himachal assembly over Rahul’s disqualification

As Opposition BJP members tried to raise the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday, the ruling party strongly opposed it leading to huge uproar.

The proceedings of the house were adjourned for 10 minutes.

Later in the afternoon, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur again tried to raise the issue after discussion on the private member resolution in the House.

As soon as he tried to raise this matter again, there was ruckus in the house and all the members of the ruling party including the Chief Minister Sukvinder Singh Sukhu stood on their seats and protested against the issue being raised.

Amidst the ruckus, Jai Ram Thakur tried to speak, however his voice was drowned in the noise as both Congress and BJP MLAs raised slogans against each other’s leaders.

Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, said that the opposition cannot raise this issue in the House. Despite, the Speaker tried to calm both the sides, slogans continued.

The speaker adjourned the proceedings of the House for 10 minutes.

The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri along with the other Congress MLAs held a protest outside the House against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

“This is a conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi and is in front of all to see. They (BJP) cannot muzzle the voice of Rahul Gandhi who is single handedly raising the voice against the anti-people policies of the BJP government at the centre,” he charged, while talking to media persons.