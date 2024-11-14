UPPSC aspirants’ protest intensifies, protesters break police barricades in Prayagraj

The ongoing protest by students demanding changes to the upcoming PCS and RO/ARO examinations intensified outside the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) office in Prayagraj.

For the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, hundreds of students gathered outside the Prayagraj UPPSC office, breaking through barricades to reach Gate No. 2 of the UPPSC premises.

The students are demanding that the upcoming PCS and RO/ARO exams be conducted in a single shift, as was previously done. The protesters believe this will ensure fairness in the evaluation.

Advertisement

In view of the protest, security around the commission office has been tightened, with UP Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed to maintain order.

Earlier on Wednesday, the police registered an FIR against 12 individuals, who allegedly participated in the protest and resorted to vandalism.

Speaking on the issue, DCP Prayagraj Abhishek Bharti stated, “Students are protesting against the state PSC. The students are being requested to continue with their protest constitutionally and their demands will be taken to the authorities…”

He further alleged that anti-social elements have infiltrated the protest and they are provoking the students.

“Yesterday, public property was vandalised by anti-social elements and cases have been registered against them. They are not students but anti-social elements, with a history of criminal cases. Such anti-social elements are being part of the protests and provoking the students. They are being identified and interrogated,” the DCP stated.

Meanwhile, the protest has also triggered a political slugfest with Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav criticising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh administration over its handling of the protest.

“The rise of the students will be the fall of the BJP,” Yadav said, adding “Unhone chalaya lathi-danda ‘Naukri’ nahi jinka agenda (‘They used sticks and batons, whose agenda was not job’)”.