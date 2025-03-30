Upgraded facilities launched for pilgrims visiting Vaishnodevi Shrine during Navratras

The Vaishno Devi shrine, along with Jammu, known as the city of temples, embraced a vibrant festive atmosphere as the sacred Navratras began today.

Hundreds of pilgrims were heading towards the mountain cave shrine of Vaishnodevi to pay obeisance. Temples of the deity in and around Jammu were also decorated.

The Chaitra Navratra commenced at Vaishno Devi Shrine with Sacred Shatchandi Yagya and enhanced facilities.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has launched a range of new facilities and upgraded existing ones to provide a seamless and spiritual experience for devotees visiting the shrine on the auspicious occasion of the beginning of Chaitra Navratra.

Under the guidance and directions of Chairman, Manoj Sinha (Lieutenant Governor JK-UT), the Board aims to elevate the overall pilgrimage experience, offering devotees with enhanced comfort, convenience and inclusive facilities, said Anshul Garg, the Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. He attendied the commencement of nine-day long Shatchandi Yagya amidst the vedic hymns and performance of other religious ceremonies being organised for peace, prosperity and wellbeing of humanity during ‘Navratra’ at the Holy Cave Shrine.

The CEO underscored that the Shrine Board has introduced several initiatives to enhance the pilgrimage experience, including smart lockers, free public call booths and complimentary slots for ‘divyang’ devotees to participate in Garbjoon Arti at Ardhkuwari and Atka Arti at Bhawan.

Additionally, dedicated quotas for helicopter bookings and complimentary battery car services have been provided for ‘divyang’ pilgrims. To ensure comfort in all weather conditions, resting and holding areas have been set up at Banganga and Adhkuwari, while the Inderprasth Bhojanalaya at Ardhkuwari has been expanded to cater 200 devotees. Furthermore, the Langar facility has been extended to Shubhra Bhawan at Banganga augmenting the existing Langar Sewa currently operational at Tarakote Marg, Sanjichhat, Adhkuwari and Bhairon Ji with availability of fast-related food options for devotees observing fasts during the pilgrimage.

Notably, about 200 Smart lockers have been strategically installed near the Skywalk area offering a convenient and secure storage solution for devotees at the Bhawan. These smart lockers are linked with RFID Cards allowing devotees to store their belongings safely and securely.

To facilitate seamless communication for pilgrims, especially those carrying prepaid SIMs, free PCO facilities in collaboration with Bharti Airtel are available at various locations along the track to provide devotees with an added layer of comfort and reassurance, enabling them to stay connected with their families throughout their spiritual journey.

To mitigate fatigue and provide respite, resting cum holding areas have been established for devotees at Banganga and Ardhkuwari. These structures with a capacity to accommodate 2,000 pilgrims at a time offer a comfortable and tranquil space to rejuvenate regardless of the weather conditions, thereby revitalising them to continue their journey with renewed vigor and enthusiasm.

The Shrine Board has beautifully transformed the Bhawan, Atka and surrounding areas into a radiant spiritual oasis for warmly welcoming pilgrims visiting to pay obeisance at the sacred Shrine. The grand decorations feature an exquisite blend of indigenous and foreign fruits, flowers, majestic reception doors and elegantly designed track; besides, the Bhawan area has been illuminated with stunning colorful facade lights, creating a mesmerising ambiance for devotees.

To ensure a seamless and comfortable pilgrimage experience, the Shrine Board has also made comprehensive arrangements including round-the-clock water and power supply along the tracks, sanitation facilities and medical care. Additionally, pilgrims can avail of facilities like battery-operated vehicles, passenger ropeway and helicopter services for hassle free journey.

As part of the Navratri celebrations, Shrine Board has also lined up captivating ‘Bhajan and Bhaint’ performances by acclaimed artists during morning and evening Atka arti. These spiritual events will further enrich the pilgrims’ experience, fostering an atmosphere of devotion and spirituality, the CEO added.