Nadda pays obeisance at Vaishno Devi shrine

BJP President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Saturday paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of Vaishno Devi shrine. He was accompanied by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, received Nadda and Singh upon their arrival at the base camp of the shrine at Katra.

Advertisement

Garg briefed the Union Ministers on the various initiatives undertaken by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, chaired by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, including the establishment of a medical college at Kakryal.

Advertisement

The CEO highlighted the shrine board’s efforts to upgrade and expand the existing infrastructure to provide enhanced facilities and services to the ever-increasing number of pilgrims visiting the holy shrine.

Nadda expressed his deep appreciation for the endeavours of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board aimed at facilitating the journey and holy darshan of the shrine. He commended the shrine board’s commitment to ensuring a smooth, safe, and spiritual experience for all devotees visiting the shrine.