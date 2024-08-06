Multi-tier security deployed at Vaishno Devi shrine ahead of I-Day

A multi-tier security grid, comprising the Police, CRPF, and other paramilitary forces, is being put in place at the Vaishno Devi shrine ahead of Independence Day.

Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), Anshul Garg, on Tuesday reviewed operational preparedness at the Shrine area for hassle-free pilgrimage. He stressed that security measures need to be fortified ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

The CEO underscored the imperative of collaborative efforts among the stakeholders to forge a robust security framework in sync with requirements.

He stressed the need for action on multiple fronts to ensure a hassle-free pilgrimage in the coming days. This includes issuing and verifying RFID cards, implementing effective crowd management, augmenting holding areas along the track and in Katra town, working out plans to decongest the entire track, particularly the Bhawan area, and all-time surveillance through a dedicated CCTV network of over 700 cameras.

He further exhorted all stakeholders to remain vigilant, ensuring that no pilgrim enters the track for their pilgrimage without proper frisking and valid registration.

The CEO also reviewed various components of the disaster management measures and directed to make regular announcements and implementation of joint patrolling by the stakeholders.

The Superintendent of Police, Katra, and the Commandant of the CRPF informed that foolproof security arrangements will be made for the smooth and enthusiastic celebration of National Day. They presented a detailed security grid, including the deployment of QRTs (quick response teams) and a multi-tier security grid comprising the Police, CRPF, and other paramilitary forces.

It was decided during the meeting that the main function of the Independence Day celebrations will be organised at the Shrine Board’s Sports Complex in Katra, where the CEO of the Shrine Board will unfurl the Tricolour.