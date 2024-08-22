UP will provide govt jobs to two lakh youth in next two years: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that the state government will provide government jobs to two lakh youth in the next two years.

He said that earlier, when jobs were available, the youth of Western UP were deprived of opportunities. However, today, the youth and daughters of this region are getting jobs. CM Yogi said the recruitment process for more than 60,000 police positions in the state will begin on Friday.

The Chief Minister urged the youth here to participate enthusiastically in the government jobs available in the state. He emphasised that no one will be able to question the abilities of the youth. He also warned that if anyone tries to play with the future of the youth, he will be sent to jail and his properties will be confiscated and distributed among the poor.

CM Yogi participated in the district-level mega employment and loan fair organised at BIT College here on Thursday. On the occasion, appointment letters were handed over to more than 5,000 youth, and loans totalling Rs 30 crore were distributed among selected eligible candidates and MSME entrepreneurs under various schemes.

In the presence of the Chief Minister, tablets were also distributed to more than one thousand students under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme. He informed that employment fairs would be organised every three months in the districts across the state.

The Chief Minister began his address by paying tribute to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh. He said Muzaffarnagar is receiving projects worth hundreds of crores of rupees, with the Meerapur assembly constituency set to benefit the most. The by-election for the Meerapur assembly seat will be held soon, he added.

He remarked that Muzaffarnagar, once plagued by riots, is now riot-free, with the Kanwar Yatra starting here with great enthusiasm. The CM said that the state’s new identity is being shaped by development, security, work for youth, and government jobs.

The Chief Minister assured that the state government is committed to expanding the Mawana Sugar Mill, with a concrete action plan already in progress. He noted that few regions have the privilege of being associated with mythological sites, highlighting the work done to connect Shuktirtha with the stream of the Mother Ganga. He added that the sweetness of the jaggery here is now reaching markets worldwide. India has become a world power under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Taking aim at the opposition, CM Yogi questioned what happened to the bond in which they pledged to pay Rs 1 lakh. Regarding the SP chief, he accused him of standing with those who commit crimes against the daughters of the state, stating that this reflects the SP’s model. The Chief Minister assured that anyone who threatens the safety of daughters will find Yamraj waiting for them at the next intersection.

The CM said that the government has provided jobs to 500 athletes from the state and assured that any youth who wins a medal for the country will have a government job waiting for him in UP.

The Chief Minister noted that in the past, no one wanted to come to UP. People used to run away from here, and migration from Kairana was common. Today, industries do not run away from here and invest in the state on a large scale. Airports are being built in Saharanpur and Jewar. The highway network is being strengthened, reflecting efforts to provide a better future. He warned against those who aim to ignite riots and spread anarchy by dividing people on caste lines or siding with rapists when the safety of daughters is at risk. “We should not allow such people to move forward. Youth, poor, women, and food providers are the four castes in the country. It is our government’s resolve to give new flight to their aspirations and expectations,” he remarked.