UP turns hemp waste into wealth: Sambhal launches eco-friendly rural initiative

In a groundbreaking move towards environmental sustainability and rural development, Uttar Pradesh has launched an innovative initiative to produce natural fiber from hemp waste for the first time in Sambhal district.

Officials here on Saturday said the project transforms cannabis plant stalks into eco-friendly fiber—offering a dual benefit of combating climate change while generating new employment and income opportunities for rural communities.

It is noteworthy that hemp plants absorb up to four times more carbon dioxide than other plants, playing a crucial role in environmental conservation. Moreover, producing fiber from hemp consumes ten times less water than cotton and yields 2.5 times more fiber. This innovative project is being implemented on the ground using the Atmanirbhar Krishak Samanvit Vikas Yojana and the Agri Infrastructure Fund.

Hemp stalks, once considered waste, are now being transformed into high-quality natural fiber and products such as textiles, paper, and bio-plastic. In addition to fabric and paper, hemp is now being used for technical applications like bio-plastic and construction materials.

Ayush Singh, founder of Bharat Hemp Agro Private Limited, shares that over 200 rural individuals are currently engaged in this innovation, with their incomes nearly doubling. In the initial phase of the project launched in Sambhal, approximately Rs 5 lakh has already been earned, demonstrating both its viability and potential. Previously, hemp stalks were burned, contributing to pollution. Now, they are being economically and industrially utilised, contributing to environmental conservation.

Hemp cultivation and processing are generating new employment opportunities in rural areas. The establishment of hemp processing units will curb migration and empower rural India in the journey toward an Atmanirbhar Bharat. This will also reduce the country’s dependency on imports of cotton, plastic, and wood. This initiative of fiber production from hemp stalks is emerging as a model of green innovation in Uttar Pradesh. It is not only a tool for environmental protection but also a foundation for the economic advancement of rural communities.