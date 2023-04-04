UP to set up ’UP Education Service Selection Commission’ for appointment of teachers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced formation of ‘Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission’ as an integrated commission for the selection of teachers in the state.

Reviewing the teacher recruitment process in various educational institutions in the state, the CM gave necessary guidelines to set up Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission should be formed as a corporate and integrated body of teachers’ selection commissions.

This integrated commission will prove to be useful in ensuring time-bound selection process, better utilization of human resources and financial discipline, he said .

Presently there are separate authorities, boards and commissions for the selection of qualified teachers in basic, secondary, higher and technical educational institutions operating in the state.

Apart from the Examination Regulatory Authority, Secondary Education Service Selection Commission and Higher Education Service Selection Commission, teachers are also being selected through the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Besides, selection is conducted through the Board of Management for minority institutions of higher/secondary education level and through Board of Governance/Board of Directors for technical institutions.

In order to make practical reforms, considering the future requirements, it would be appropriate to set up a unified commission for teacher selection, CM clarified.

He said that the UP Education Selection Commission should be given the form of an autonomous corporate body. “Guidelines regarding direct recruitment of teachers will be made by the Commission,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath said the new integrated commission should be headed by a person holding an honorable post like that of a vice-chancellor of universities, or having long experience of Indian Administrative Service, as its chairman.

Similarly, senior judges and experienced educationists should be its members. Other backward classes, scheduled castes/tribes, women and minorities should also be represented in the commission.

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test should also be organized through this new commission. It should be ensured that the TET is held on time, he said.

The CM said recruitment of different categories of teachers in the Council Junior Basic School, Non-Government Aided Junior High School, Affiliated Primary School, Non-Government Aided Minority Junior High School and Affiliated Minority Primary School, Government High School / Intermediate Colleges, Non-Government Aided High School / Intermediate Colleges, Government and Aided Sanskrit Schools as well as non-government aided minority high schools/intermediate colleges should be made through the new commission alone.

“The selection process should be conducted by the newly integrated commission in government colleges, non-government aided colleges, Sanskrit colleges and minority colleges, government engineering colleges, aided polytechnic colleges and non-government aided madrasas,” he added.