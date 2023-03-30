UP to set up Green Energy Corridor, free Registration for EV

Giving a thrust to the generation of renewable and green energy, the Uttar Pradesh Government will set up a Green Energy Corridor to connect power generated through solar power plants, particularly in Bundelkhand region, to the national grid.

The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting held here on Wednesday. Power Minister AK Sharma said that for transmission of renewable energy the Green Energy Corridor is a prestigious project of the Government of India.

“In the second phase of this project, over 4000 MW of green energy needs to be imported from Uttar Pradesh region, particularly in the Bundelkhand area. This Green Corridor will help in successful evacuation of this green energy,” the minister told reporters.

He said power plants ranging from 1800 MW to 600 MW would be set up in different areas of Jalaun, Lalitpur and Jhansi in Bundelkhand and energy generated from them needs effective transmission.

“The total cost of the project would be Rs 4786 cr for which 2172 km long transmission line will be laid. Besides, 20 sub-stations would be constructed for effective transmission of green energy. Of these sub-stations, one would be of 765 KW, 3 of 400 KW capacity, 10 sub-stations of 220 KW each and six sub-stations of 132 KW. This project would be completed in the next 2-3 years,” the minister said.

He said that 20 percent of the project cost would be borne by the state government, 33 percent by the Union Government and the rest by a German company KFW.

In another decision, the state cabinet has approved the proposal to set up 132 KW State Level Data Centre (SLDC) to ensure transfer of quality data by connecting it through optical fibre transmission line which will help in monitoring of substations at real time data (rpt data).

“A 10,000 km long optical fibre line already exists in UP and the cabinet has given approval to set up an additional 6036 km line to connect it with 132 KW substation . The total cost of the project is Rs 359 crore. The 30 percent of its cost would be borne by the state government and the rest would be the subsidy from the Government of India,” the minister said.

He said this optical fibre transmission line could be a money spinner project for the state government as the government has agreed to allow telecom companies to use the unutilized optical fibre line. The government proposes to earn Rs 260 crore of which Rs 69 crore has been received so far.

The state cabinet has also approved setting up of State Urban Digital Mission as per lines of the National Urban Digital Mission which will help in improving e-governance in the urban areas. “The aim of the government is to ensure that a person could get death and birth certificates on the click of the mouse. The government has assured 12.50 cr this year and it would Rs 25 crore next fiscal,” the minister said.

The state cabinet has also approved a decision to distribute laptops and smartphones among the students. Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that 10 Lakh tablets and 25 lakh smart phones would be purchased this fiscal.

“This decision shows the commitment of the government to impart hi-tech education to the students,” the minister said.

The state Cabinet has also allowed registration of EVs free of cost while fitness certificates will be made available across the state. In another decision 11,000 registered sportsmen would get the benefits of Jan Arogya Yojana.