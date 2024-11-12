UP to launch AI-powered ‘Kumbh Sahayak’ chatbot at Mahakumbh

In yet another initiative to make Mahakumbh 2025 a smooth event, the Uttar Pradesh government is introducing an advanced AI generative chatbot named “Kumbh Sahayak” to assist devotees. This digital companion, set to be launched for the first time at the grand event, will offer comprehensive information in over ten languages, supported by the Bhashini app.

Equipped with Google navigation, interactive conversation features, and personalized GIF responses, the Kumbh Sahayak chatbot promises a seamless and enriching experience for millions of visitors. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed strong support for this innovative project, highlighting his commitment to integrating tradition with modernity.

Mahakumbh 2025 now stands as a testament to his vision, blending ancient Sanatan traditions with advanced digital tools. The event is shaping up to be a “Digital Mahakumbh,” showcasing how AI and advanced digital tools can enhance the experience of cultural and spiritual gatherings.

Additional Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi said here on Tuesday that, for the first time, the “Kumbh Sahayak” chatbot is being developed for the event. Built using advanced generative AI technology, this chatbot will serve as a personal guide for attendees and can be accessed through the Mahakumbh 2025 app or on WhatsApp. It will offer essential information about Mahakumbh in over ten languages, including Hindi and English, with help from the Bhashini app. Through interactive conversations in both text and voice, it will provide details on the event’s history and traditions, information about sadhus and akhadas, key bathing ghats, dates, routes, parking, and accommodation options.

Also, the chatbot will keep users updated on Mahakumbh events, offer details on government-approved tour packages, and provide information on local hotels and homestays. Acting as a personal guide, the Kumbh Sahayak Chatbot will even engage users with personal GIFs for a unique interactive experience.