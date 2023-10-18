UP to have ‘Digital Doctor Clinics’ in rural areas

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will establish ‘Digital Doctor Clinics’ in rural regions of the state to improve healthcare services in villages and remote areas of the state.

These ‘Digital Doctor Clinics’ will function like primary health centers, where not only consultation of doctors will be available through online video conferences, but also medications along with laboratory facilities.

Currently, this Digital Doctor Clinic is part of a pilot project and will be opened soon in a total of 20 centers in Lucknow and Bulandshahr. After this, it will be expanded across the entire state, officials here on Wednesday said .

Advertisement

It is worth mentioning that the state government is undertaking this initiative through private investments. The government aims to improve healthcare in remote rural areas so that people can receive medical advice, medications, and pathology testing at concessional rates for serious illnesses.

The Yogi Government has signed an MoU of Rs 350 crore with Obdu Group for this project.

According to Founder and CEO of Obdu Group, Sanjai Kumar, this startup will soon be launched through 20 centers in Lucknow and Bulandshahr with the help of the state government, and gradually, these clinics will be established in rural areas of other districts as well.

Currently, five doctors have been hired for this, while 10 other doctors are being lined up. The CEO also mentioned that they are in talks with some other investors regarding the startup, and their goal is to scale this MOU up to a size of Rs 1,000 crore.

A digital doctor clinic is designed to improve rural healthcare by providing not only online video conferencing but also a qualified health care assistant who will take care of the patient and facilitate communication between the doctor and the patient.

Using blockchain and artificial intelligence technology, the best MBBS doctors will reach patients in villages and remote rural areas through technology, and will provide the right treatment and necessary medicines.

During treatment in Digital Doctor Clinic, all types of medicines will be made available to the patients at very low rates inside the clinic itself. Additionally, blood test will be done in just 3 to 5 minutes on consultation by doctors costing only Rs 30 to Rs 40.

Furthermore, keeping the income of people in rural and remote areas in mind, selected digital doctor clinics will also offer ultrasound services, which will cost between Rs 200 to 300.

In each digital doctor clinic, there will be a health care assistant who will help patients log in to the digital doctor clinic using their mobile phones. After that, based on the patient’s illness, they will connect the patient to the best MBBS doctor through an online video conference.

Necessary tests will also be conducted in 3 to 5 minutes as per the consultation and the results will be shared with the doctors using AI. This will help the doctors accurately diagnose the patient’s illness and suggest the necessary medications.