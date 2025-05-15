UP to expand civil defence system to all 75 districts amid rising security concerns

In light of recent tensions between India and Pakistan, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to significantly strengthen the state’s internal security apparatus.

Acting on the Chief Minister’s directive, the Civil Defence system—currently operational in only 15 districts—will now be established across all 75 districts. This expansion aims to enhance preparedness, ensure swift emergency response, and build a more resilient security framework across the state.

It is important to note that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the central government remains vigilant about national security. Aligning with this focus, the Yogi government has made civil defence a key component of the state’s security strategy. The primary objective is to safeguard citizens during emergencies and ensure efficient relief operations during times of crisis.

Officials here on Thursday said that the statewide implementation of the civil defence system will not only enhance local security but also provide extensive training and job opportunities for youth. Under this, volunteers will be equipped with skills in disaster management, first aid, and relief operations, enabling them to play a crucial role during emergencies.

The UP government has devised a detailed action plan to support this initiative. Officials have been directed to arrange necessary resources and establish training centres for civil defence in every district. Additionally, public awareness campaigns will be conducted to actively involve citizens in the system.

Civil Defence serves as a critical pillar in ensuring public safety during emergencies. Its role extends beyond natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, and cyclones to include wartime and other man-made crises.

On May 7, Civil Defence showcased its preparedness through a nationwide mock drill for civil security, where volunteers demonstrated their ability to warn the public, guide them to safety, and administer first aid. These trained personnel possess expertise in disaster management, rescue operations, and relief distribution, all vital for survival during crises. Moreover, Civil Defence plays an essential role in preparing communities for emergencies by raising public awareness. Expanding civil defence across Uttar Pradesh will not only bolster the state’s security framework but also generate valuable employment opportunities at the grassroots level.