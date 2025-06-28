UP to appoint 10,684 ECCE educators in govt schools; Rs 113.30 cr budget approved

Around 8800 Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) educators will be engaged to empower the children in the Uttar Pradesh government-run primary and composite schools. The Education Department has approved a budget of Rs 113.30 crores for this project.

The Primary Education Department will keep these educators on contract for 11 months and will give an honorarium of Rs 10,313 per month.

The order issued by Anand Kumar Singh, Deputy Secretary, Primary Education Department, said that ECCE educators will work to develop the Anganwadi centers of the respective schools to provide pre-primary education to children between the age of three and six years.

Out of 1.33 lakh primary schools in the state, Anganwadi centers are operated in more than 70,000 where children from three to six years are kept in ‘Bal Vatika’ and prepared for the pre-primary section. At present, this responsibility is being shared by the Anganwadi workers and the teachers of the concerned school.

The Deputy Secretary has said that an eight-member committee headed by the District Magistrate will select the ECCE Educator.

The committee will include the Diet Principal, BSA, District Program Officer, District Employment Officer and others.

Educational Qualification for ECCE Educator is graduation with 50 per cent marks along with home science as the main subject or nursery teacher education, NTT, CT nursery, DPSE’s two-year diploma or equivalent qualification. The age of the applicant should not be more than 40 years.

For the financial year 2024-25, the Education Department has approved the consent and budget to appoint 10,684 ECCE educators for Bal Vatika in the primary and composite schools of the state. The process of selection is underway by the Basic Education Department.