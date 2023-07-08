Up to 25% Fare Reduction for AC Chair Car and Executive Classes, Vande Bharat Included

In a move aimed at enhancing passenger comfort and optimizing accommodation utilization, the Railway Board has announced a reduction in fares for AC chair car and executive classes of all trains. This move, which aligns with the discounted fare scheme introduced by the Ministry of Railways, is set to bring about greater affordability and convenience for travelers.

Effective immediately, passengers can benefit from fares lowered by up to 25% in these designated classes. However, this discount will not apply to passengers who have already booked their tickets, and no fare refunds will be granted.

The Ministry of Railways has authorized the Zonal Railways to introduce the discounted fare program for trains that provide AC sitting accommodation. This new initiative will be applicable to AC Chair Car and Executive classes across all trains, including those with Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches. Passengers can enjoy a maximum discount of 25% on the basic fare, ensuring a more budget-friendly travel experience.

While the reduced fares are certainly a welcome change, additional charges such as reservation fees, super-fast surcharges, and GST, among others, will continue to be levied separately. The discount may be implemented in one or more classes based on the occupancy levels observed.

To determine the eligibility of a train for the discount, the Ministry will consider the occupancy rate of classes during the last 30 days. If a train’s occupancy falls below 50%, either overall or in specific legs or sections, it will be taken into consideration for the discounted fare scheme.

For trains operating under the flexi fare scheme, the Ministry may withdraw this scheme initially in an effort to boost occupancy levels. Should the removal of the flexi fare scheme prove ineffective, only then will the discount scheme be made applicable to those trains or specific classes.

During the specified period, the Tatkal quota will not be reserved for trains implementing the end-to-end discount. Similarly, if the discount is applicable to only a part of the train’s journey, the Tatkal quota may not be provided for that particular segment.

Passengers can avail of the discounted fares for tickets booked until the preparation of the first chart and during the current booking process. Additionally, the Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) will have the authority to grant onboard discounts.

It’s worth mentioning that this scheme will not be applicable to special trains introduced for holidays or festivals, as well as other similar occasions.

With this new fare reduction initiative, the Railway Board aims to enhance passenger satisfaction and encourage more individuals to choose train travel. The discounted fares in AC chair car and executive classes will make train journeys more accessible and affordable, promoting a comfortable and cost-effective means of transportation across the country.