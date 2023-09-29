UP: Three rescued, 3 missing during Ganesha idol immersion in Yamuna at Agra

Six people who had gone for Ganesha idol immersion drowned in the Yamuna River in Agra, an official statement said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sadar, Agra Parikshit Khatana informed that a rescue operation was conducted in this regard and three people have been rescued however three people are still missing.

Speaking to ANI, SDM Khatana said, “At 7 pm we received information that some youth, aged 20-21 years were drowning in Yamuna. Three of them were saved by conducting a rescue operation. Three people are missing. According to the information, they came here for immersion of the Ganesha idol.”

The official further mentioned that rescue operations are underway.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals. It is celebrated for 10 days and it is believed that during this time Lord Ganesha arrives on earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati, and showers blessings on the people.

On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees wish Bappa goodbye in the hope that he will visit their houses the next year to bestow blessings.

The Hindu lunar calendar’s sixth month, Bhadrapada, or Ganesh Chaturthi, begins on the fourth day of that month. The ten-day festival ends on the fourteenth day of the month, which is referred to as Chaturdashi.