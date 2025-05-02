CM confirms receiving threat calls, directs police to act swiftly

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday claimed that he too has received threat calls and has directed the police to investigate and identify the culprits.

The Chief Minister made the revelation while speaking to media persons in Mandya on Friday.

When asked about the reported threat to Speaker UT Khader, the CM stated that he had also received similar calls and had instructed the police to take appropriate action.

“I too get threat calls—what can one do? We have informed the police and asked them to find those responsible and take action against them. Yes, I too have received threat calls,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Commenting on the killing of history-sheeter Shetty in Mangaluru, the Chief Minister said that the police are actively investigating the matter and have been instructed to arrest the culprits.

“He (Shetty) is said to be a rowdy-sheeter. That needs to be verified. After the murder, I spoke to the police yesterday, and we have sent the ADGP (Law and Order) to Mangaluru,” the Chief Minister added.