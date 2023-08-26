UP teacher, seen asking students to slap Muslim classmate in viral video, seeks apology

A private school teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, who was seen asking students to slap their Muslim classmate while hurling religious slurs, has apologized for her mistake even as Police said action will taken against her. The woman identified as Tripta Tyagi said that the incident was not communal in nature and she was just being strict with the seven-year-old student after his parents complained about him.

“There was pressure from the parents of the child to be strict with him. I am handicapped and can’t get up. He was not doing his homework for the last two months. So, I made two or three students beat him up so that he would start doing his work,” Tyagi said.

Denying any communal angle to the incident, the principal said the video was edited and she only said that Muslim mothers should not take their kids to their uncle’s places since exams are approaching.

“But they cut this video and took the Muslim word. I had no such intentions. I have made a mistake and I seek apology with folded hands”, she said.

Father demands action as per law

The father of the victim has demanded action against the teacher as per the law. He also clarified that this was not a Hindu-Muslim matter.

“My seven-year-old child was tortured for an hour or two. He is scared. This is not a Hindu-Muslim matter. We want the law should take its own course,” he added.

Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapat said they had seen the video and informed the Basic Education Officer about it. A departmental action will be taken against the accused teacher, Prajapat added.

Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of spreading kerosene

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress has slammed the BJP government over the viral video. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also reacted to the video and accused the saffron party of “sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children.”

“This is the same kerosene spread by the BJP which has set every corner of India on fire. Children are the future of India – do not hate them, we all have to teach love together,” Gandhi said.