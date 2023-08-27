The Uttar Pradesh school, where a teacher allegedly asked pupils to slap their seven-year-old peer belonging to a minority community, was operating without required recognition and has been ordered to shut down. After the video of the school teacher asking students to slap their little peer went viral, authorities launched an investigation and found out the recognition of the school had ended a year ago.

Basic Education Officer Shubham Shukla, who was part of the investigation against the school, said that it had taken recognition in 2019 to run classes from nursery to five. The school was awarded a three-year provisional recognition which ended in 2022 alone. However, the management continued to run the school without seeking renewal of their school’s recognition.

The authorities have ordered the school to shut down, Shukla said, according to news agency IANS.

Victim was tortured for an hour

The incident took place on Thursday and was recorded on mobile by one of the victim’s uncles who had gone to the Muzaffarnagar school for some work. In the viral video, the accused teacher is seen asking students to slap their Muslim peer while hurling religious slurs.

The child was reportedly tortured for an hour and the teacher told students to hit him on the back after she noticed his face had turned red due to the assault.

The woman teacher later identified as Tripta Tyagi, defended her act saying she was just being strict with the seven-year-old student after his parents complained about him. She also denied any communal angle to her actions.

Father demands action

The father of the victim has demanded action against the teacher as per the law. He also said that this was not a Hindu-Muslim matter.

“My seven-year-old child was tortured for an hour or two. He is scared. This is not a Hindu-Muslim matter. We want the law should take its own course,” he added.