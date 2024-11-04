UP teachers can now get transfer after 3 yrs service

In a significant move aimed at supporting teachers in aided degree colleges across Uttar Pradesh, the state cabinet on Monday approved the New Higher Service Rules 2024, which allows teachers to request transfers after just three years of service, reducing the previous minimum requirement of five years. This decision is expected to provide notable relief, particularly to women teachers who are posted in distant districts, allowing them the opportunity to reunite with their families sooner.

According to government spokesperson here, under the new Higher Service Rules 2024, teachers in aided degree colleges across the state, appointed on a regular basis and permanently posted, can now request a transfer after completing just three years of service, instead of the previous requirement of five years. The updated rules also stipulate that teachers are entitled to only one transfer during their entire career. This decision by the Yogi government is intended to bring positive change within the teaching community, particularly benefiting women and others who face challenges working far from their families. This policy move is widely regarded as a step toward fostering balance and stability within the education system.

State Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay stated that the new rule will allow teachers the opportunity to work closer to their home districts, enhancing their dedication and commitment to teaching. “This change will not only elevate teachers’ satisfaction levels but also benefit students, as teachers will be able to perform their duties with greater ease and contentment,” he said.

