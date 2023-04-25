UP Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) bags HUDCO Award

In a major achievement for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) Uttar Pradesh has been awarded the country’s prestigious HUDCO Award (2022-2023).

The award was presented by Manoj Joshi, secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, to State Mission Director, Uttar Pradesh Neha Sharma during the programme organised on the 53rd Foundation Day of Undertaking Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The award has been given in the Best Practices to Improve the Living Environment 2022-23 category for cleanliness. An amount of Rs 1 lakh was also given to the UP government as part of the award.

It is noteworthy that this campaign was conducted by the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) Uttar Pradesh from January 14 to 24. In this, 75 tourist and historical places of the state were included. Special cleanliness drives were conducted at these places.

Through activities like Nukkad Natak, Puppet Show, Plog Run inside the site, general public was involved in cleaning the ghat, pond, market and other commercial areas. This successful 10-day campaign was concluded with Gaupuja on January 24, the day of UP Foundation Day. More than 11 lakh people across the state ensured their participation in making this campaign a success.

Contenders came from all over the country.

Entries were received from across the country for the prestigious HUDCO Award 2022-23 of Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited, a Government of India undertaking. In this, an entry was also sent on behalf of the Directorate of Local Bodies.

After several rounds of testing, the Jury Board selected the ‘Swachh Virasat’ campaign for field visits. A team of Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited Lucknow Regional Office also inspected several sites including Imambara, Residency in Lucknow on 3rd April. The ‘Swachh Virasat’ campaign has been selected for an award in the prestigious HUDCO Award Best Practices to Improve the Living Environment 2022-23 only after several rounds of testing. The award was given at a function organized on the 53rd Foundation Day of Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) in New Delhi.