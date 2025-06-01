UP students to lead statewide ‘End Plastic Globally’ campaign on World Environment Day

To mark World Environment Day on June 5, the Uttar Pradesh government is launching a statewide awareness campaign, with students and youth pledging to “End Plastic Globally” in response to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s call for environmental action.

As part of this initiative, a series of activities such as street plays, speeches, drawing competitions, and training programs will be organized to raise environmental awareness among citizens, officials said here on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Directorate of Environment has already begun preparations for the campaign. A formal directive has been sent to all District Magistrates across the state, outlining the action plan. The main event will be held at the Regional Science Centre in Aliganj, Lucknow.

Advertisement

This year, World Environment Day focuses on ending plastic pollution by reducing the use of plastic and minimizing plastic waste. Deputy Director Shruti Shukla stated that awareness programs will be conducted throughout Uttar Pradesh.

Under the theme “Ending Plastic Globally,” events such as street plays, speech competitions, and painting contests will be organized. Experts working in the environmental field and representatives of volunteer organizations will also participate in these events.

School children will serve as the young ambassadors of the campaign. Street plays will highlight the impact of plastic waste on rivers and the environment. Speech competitions will encourage students to share ideas on reducing plastic use, while painting contests will allow them to express environmental concerns through art.

Sushant Sharma, Director of Environment, Uttar Pradesh, said that World Environment Day will be marked by efforts to raise awareness among children, youth, and the general public about the dangers of single-use plastics and the importance of environmental protection.

Guided by the state government, schools will host events including street plays, speeches, and painting competitions on the theme “Ending Plastic Globally.” Children will also be encouraged to plant and care for trees as part of the campaign.