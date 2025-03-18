UP State employees to fill APR, ACR and leave online from April 1

The Uttar Pradesh government has made it mandatory for the state government employees to fill the APR (annual property details) and ACR (annual confidential report) online and apply for the holiday from April 1.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh has issued an order in this regard.

The order states that it was made mandatory earlier by issuing the mandate on January 17.But even after this, it has been seen that it is not followed by the employees.

Officials here said that now from April 1, filling the service book on the human wealth portal,like leave application, annual property details (APR), annual confidential report (ACR), annual performance assessment report (APAR), salary withdrawal will be compulsorily done online.