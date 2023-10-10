UP rural areas facing 5-hour power cuts

Residents of rural areas of Uttar Pradesh are battling an electricity crisis with the state power corporation failing to provide 24-hour power to these regions.

Power cuts of about 5 hours have been reported in many villages and nagar panchayats in the state since Monday evening.

An official said the crisis was born due to shutting down of power generation units owing to their annual maintenance.

“The total shutdown of state power generation is approximately 3,054 MW,” he said.

He said the present power demand of the state has suddenly rose to 23,500 MW due to the prevailing weather condition against the availability between 20,000 MW and 20,500 MW. He said there is a shortage of around 3,500 MW which is leading to power outages.

The UP State Power Consumer Council has urged the state power corporation to stop the maintenance work in closed down units to normalise the power supply.

According to UP State Load Dispatch Centre (UPSLDC), there should be 18 hours of electricity supply in villages, but in reality, only 13 hours of electricity was provided, leading to an approximate 5 hour power cut.

“There has been a sudden rise in the demand for electricity due to a change in weather. As there has been excess heat, the power corporation has to pay more attention to how to keep the machines running for a long time,” UP State Electricity Consumer Council chairman Awadhesh Kumar Verma said.