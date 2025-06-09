UP reels under intense heatwave; power demand crosses 30,000 MW

With extreme heatwave conditions prevailing in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has ramped up efforts to ensure a record supply of electricity to help people cope with the hot weather.

In the state, most districts experienced severe heat on Monday, with temperatures soaring to between 43 and 45 degrees Celsius. Abnormally high humidity made conditions even more severe.

Meanwhile, state’s Urban Development and Energy Minister A K Sharma said that due to the extreme heat and humid environment in the state, demand for electricity has increased.

The demand for electricity in the state set a new record this year, with peak power demand reaching 30,161 MW on June 8.

“The power management of the state has fully fulfilled this increased demand. The Electricity Department is fully prepared. Last year, the highest demand for electricity was 30,618 MW,” he said.

He informed that this year the maximum demand for electricity can exceed 32000 MW, and the government has prepared itself to fulfill the demand.

On the other hand, IMD has predicted heat wave conditions to continue till June 11 and thereafter some rains are expected in eastern and western parts of the state.