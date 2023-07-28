UP: Rapist gets capital punishment

A local court here handed out capital punishment to a convict of rape and murder of an 8-year old girl here on Friday.

Gufran, convicted of the heinous crime, is a resident of Sultanpur Patti village under Bajpur police station of Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand.

In this case, Special Judge POCSO Act Deepak Yadav gave the verdict of capital punishment to the convict along with Rs 2 lakh fine.

Gufran raped and strangulated an eight-year-old girl on April 11, 2021, in a village in Police Station Civil Line area kn Badaun.

Gufran was a daily wage worker and was in the village to harvest wheat. Taking a chance, he forcibly took the eight-year-old girl to a heap of cut wheat and raped her.

On hearing the screams of the girl, her parents working nearby came. As soon as they arrived, the accused strangled the girl to death and started running away from the spot.

People working in the nearby fields caught the accused Gufran on the spot. The Special Judge convicted Gufran after hearing the arguments of Special Public Prosecutor Amol Johri and Virender Singh Verma on behalf of the prosecution.