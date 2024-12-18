UP ranks 3rd nationally in solar rooftop panel installations

The ‘PM Surya Ghar Yojana’ is transforming Uttar Pradesh into a solar energy powerhouse. By seamlessly integrating Central schemes with state initiatives, the Yogi Adityanath government has positioned UP in the third place nationwide in solar rooftop installations, trailing only after Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Officials here on Wednesday claimed that the scheme positively impacts lakhs of households across the state, promoting electricity savings, income growth, and green energy adoption. To date, over 53,000 solar rooftop panels have been installed, with the government setting an ambitious target of 25 lakh installations over the next three years. The scheme’s growing popularity is evident from the over 18 lakh registrations, with more than 32,000 homes already equipped with solar panels.

Under the ‘PM Surya Ghar Yojana,’ beneficiaries receive substantial subsidies for solar rooftop installations. For a 1-kilowatt panel, the Central government provides Rs 30,000, while the state government contributes Rs 15,000, totaling Rs 45,000 in subsidies. Similarly, for a 2-kilowatt panel, Rs 60,000 is provided by the Centre and Rs 30,000 by the state, adding up to Rs 90,000. For panels of 3 kilowatts or more, beneficiaries receive up to Rs 1,08,000, with Rs 78,000 from the Centre and Rs 30,000 from the state.

The initiative is not just advancing renewable energy, but also driving economic and environmental progress across the state. It is providing significant relief to households seeking to reduce their electricity expenses. By installing solar panels, families are not only drastically cutting their electricity bills but also generating additional income from surplus energy. Moreover, the adoption of solar energy is contributing to a cleaner and greener environment. To ensure the scheme’s success, urban local bodies and panchayats are being actively engaged, fostering the use of solar energy across both rural and urban areas.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set an ambitious target of installing 25 lakh solar rooftop panels in the state. Clear goals have been outlined for all seven DISCOMs and every district in the state. The CM himself is overseeing the scheme’s implementation, ensuring seamless coordination among REC, DISCOMs, and vendors to address any challenges. This initiative is not only helping tackle the power crisis but is also a major step toward making Uttar Pradesh self-reliant and a leader in green energy.