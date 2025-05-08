UP Police neutralizes any threats within minutes: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday claimed that the state is now crime and mafia-free, and the state police swiftly neutralizes any threats.

Addressing the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) conclave held here, he highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s remarkable progress in strengthening its economy and law and order over the past eight years.

Assuring full government support to stakeholders in the gems and jewellery sector, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to IBJA for organizing the conclave in Lucknow. He noted that such events not only open new avenues for trade, but also give momentum to the government’s ongoing ‘Aath Saal Bemisaal’ campaign.

CM Yogi highlighted the crucial role of the gems and jewellery industry in India’s economy, stating that the sector contributes around 7% to the national GDP and generates significant revenue through import duties and GST. He added that beyond economic growth, the industry also plays a vital role in job creation and enhancing India’s global identity.

Reflecting on the transformation in UP’s law and order situation, the Chief Minister recalled that just eight years ago, the state was plagued by unrest, riots, and a general sense of insecurity—especially for traders and women—during festivals. “But in 2017, the people placed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and gave the BJP a clear mandate. Today, UP is not only riot-free but also mafia-free. Festivals of all communities are now celebrated peacefully,” he said.

He added that this positive change in law and order has created a conducive atmosphere for business and investment. “Uttar Pradesh now offers world-class infrastructure and all necessary amenities, making it a land of immense opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors,” CM Yogi remarked further.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the urgent need to establish a dedicated Gems and Jewellery Park in Uttar Pradesh, calling it vital for the state’s economic growth. He urged the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) to develop a comprehensive model incorporating design, technology, processing, packaging, supply chain management, and export.

Highlighting UP’s demographic advantage, he noted that the state, with a population of 25 crore, serves a broader region catering to the needs of nearly 30 crore people in terms of trade, employment, healthcare, and education. He stressed the importance of adopting a modern, forward-looking approach to fully leverage this vast market.

The Chief Minister assured traders of the government’s steadfast support through enhanced security measures and open dialogue. He outlined significant strides taken under the ‘Safe City’ initiative, including reducing police response time from 25–30 minutes to just 7–8 minutes.

He added, “While UP had only one cyber police station in 2017, today, every district is equipped with cyber police stations and help desks. Additionally, forensic labs and dedicated police units have also been established across all districts, along with a state-level forensic institute set up last year.”

CM Yogi also encouraged businesses to use modern surveillance tools. He noted the shift from traditional CCTV systems with DVRs to advanced cloud-based cameras, which have greatly enhanced crime detection and resolution. “Today, UP Police can neutralize any criminal threat within minutes,” he affirmed.

Sharing data on the state’s economic transformation, the Chief Minister revealed that UP’s economy has grown from Rs 12.75 lakh crore in 2017 to Rs 30 lakh crore today—a 150% increase in just eight years. Per capita income has more than doubled from Rs 46,000 to Rs 1.10 lakh. He proudly noted that Uttar Pradesh, once considered a ‘BIMARU’ state, has risen from being the country’s seventh-largest economy to the second-largest, now recognized as a powerful engine of national growth.

In conclusion, CM Yogi called on IBJA and business leaders to seize this unprecedented opportunity and scale new heights. He expressed confidence that the gems and jewellery sector would significantly contribute to economic development, employment generation, and enhancing India’s global reputation. “The state government stands firmly with you,” he said. “Together, we will chart a new course for Uttar Pradesh.”