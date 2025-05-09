UP Police cancel all leave of policemen; tighten security

The Uttar Pradesh Police are on high alert in view of the tension between Pakistan and India.

The state police headquarters said here on Friday that all leave of police personnel has been cancelled and those on leave have been asked to join their duties at the earliest.

Officials said random checking operations are being carried out at hotels, stations, temples and crowded places.

Special security arrangements have been made at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Lord Krishna’s birthplace in Mathura, and Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. A large number of police personnel have been deployed at these places and each visitor is being thoroughly frisked.

Major medical institutions such as KGMU and SGPGI in Lucknow have been placed on alert.

Additionally, security measures have been tightened on the Nepal border, and drones are monitoring villages adjacent to the Nepal border. The identity of every person coming from there is being ascertained.

Meanwhile, slogans were raised against Pakistan after Friday namaz in many cities of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow. People rallied in support of the Indian Army after offering namaz.

In Lucknow, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali said, “We stand with the Indian Army and oppose Pakistan’s cowardly attack. We also want the Army to give a befitting reply to the belligerent nation.” He said that Muslims stand in support of India.

On the other hand, Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand has cancelled all his programmes for the next two months. In Meerut, he said, “If required, I too will offer my services to the Army in the border areas. We will also perform religious rituals for the victory of India.”