UP now boasts 127 KVs expanding learning opportunities

In a significant achievement for the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh, the state is set to have five new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in near future. With the Union Cabinet having already approved the proposal, the schools will be established in Ayodhya, Jaunpur, Kannauj, Bijnor, and Maharajganj, raising the total number of Kendriya Vidyalayas in the state to 127 — the highest in the country.

The addition of these new schools is expected to further elevate the state’s education standards and bring students previously deprived of quality education into the mainstream. The initiative underscores the Yogi government’s commitment to fostering a better future for the children of UP.

Officials here on Tuesday disclosed that each of the new schools will have a capacity of 960 students and will create 63 permanent employment opportunities. Collectively, the five schools will provide high-quality education to 4,800 students while generating 315 permanent jobs.The KV in Ayodhya will be the second in the district, to be located in Chandpur Harvansh, ensuring greater access to quality education for local students.

At present, the state operates 122 KVs across three divisions: Agra (37 schools), Lucknow (48 schools), and Varanasi (37 schools). With the addition of these new schools, the state will strengthe its position as a leader in the KV network, offering the highest number of such institutions in India.

All these schools in the state, including the upcoming ones, will be designated as PM Shri Schools, adhering to the National Education Policy 2020. These schools are known for their modern infrastructure, innovative teaching methods, and quality education, making them highly sought-after by parents and students alike.