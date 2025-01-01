UP man kills mother, 4 sisters over harassment by land mafia

In a horrific incident, a 24-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly killing his mother and four sisters in cold-blooded murder over harassment by land mafia, police said on Wednesday.

They said Mohammad Asad, a resident of Agra, murdered five members of his family in a hotel in the state capital on New Year’s eve. He was arrested by the police while his father was reported to be his accomplice and had fled the scene.

During police interrogation, the son confessed to the crime with his father.

Asad said his father has left the hotel to commit suicide. The police have started searching for them.

DCP Raveena Tyagi said that the father’s name is Badruddin and the son’s name is Arshad (24). Arshad said that on the night of December 31, he killed his mother Asmaan, four sisters – Aaliya (9), Aqsa (16), Alshiya (19) and Rahmeen (18). When the police interrogated strictly, Arshad said that his father was also involved in the crime.

Police said that on December 30, all 7 people had come to Lucknow from Agra. Took a room in Hotel Sharanjeet in Naka area near Charbagh railway station.

The family was a resident of Islam Nagar, Tedhi Bagiya, Kuberpur, Agra.

Police got the information of the crime on Wednesday morning when the culprit himself reached the police station to report about his crime.

After committing the murder, the accused made a video. In the video the accused showed the dead mother and sisters. During this time his father also appeared with him. In the video he has made serious allegations against the people of the colony.

The prime accused Arshad revealed through a video that he was fed up with the people of the colony, I have killed my mother and four sisters.

“But the people of the slums are behind all this. These people wanted to snatch our house. We raised our voices several times, but no one listened to us. We are wandering here and there in the cold. We wanted to change our religion and dedicate everything to the temple. I request Yogi ji, do not leave Muslims like these. Whatever you are doing, you are doing great,” a video of Arshad revealed.

Arshad blamed Ranu alias Aftab Ahmed, Shalim Khan, Ahmed, Arif, Azhar and his relatives for the death of his family members . Arshad said that all these people run a gang in which they sell girls. Their plan was to send us to jail and sell our sisters in Hyderabad. Therefore, we were forced to kill our sisters by strangling them and cutting the veins of their hands.

During preliminary interrogation by police, accused Arshad confessed to the incident of killing his four sisters and mother and said that the people of the locality were harassing his family. He was afraid of what would happen to his mother and sister if anything happened to him, so he decided to kill them.

Arshad first took the family to Ajmer and then brought them to Lucknow, made everyone stay in a hotel, made them drink alcohol at night, put a cloth over some of their mouths, strangulated them with a dupatta and cut the wrists of some with a blade.His father helped in this work. After this, he left his father at the railway station and himself reached the police station and informed them about the incident.

The murder blade and scarf used in the incident have been recovered at the behest of the accused. The accused is being interrogated in detail regarding the incident. Evidence regarding each fact is being collected and verified, police said.