Mystery death of a tourist in Digha hotel room

The popular seaside town of Digha was rocked by yet another mysterious tourist death on Friday when a young woman was found hanging inside a hotel room.

The incident has sparked widespread speculation, as the woman’s companions have gone missing.

Advertisement

According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as Chumki Das Adhikari (24), a resident of Phulbari in old Malda. She had checked into a hotel in New Digha on Tuesday along with two young men and another woman. They had booked two rooms in the hotel. However, after her body was discovered, there was no sign of her companions.

Advertisement

In a strange twist, it was one of them who called the hotel reception from outside to inform about Chumki’s death. When hotel staff alerted the police, officers from Digha police station rushed to the scene and found the hotel room locked from inside. Upon breaking in, they discovered the young woman’s lifeless body hanging from the ceiling.

Hotel authorities reported that early Thursday morning, the two men and the other woman left the hotel discreetly, without informing anyone. They never returned. Later in the afternoon, an anonymous call to the hotel reception revealed that a woman had died by suicide in the room.

Investigators suspect a possible dispute between the woman and her companions, which may have led to her taking the drastic step. However, the police have not ruled out other possibilities, and a thorough investigation is underway.

On Friday, the body was sent to Contai sub-divisional hospital for post-mortem, after which it will be handed over to the deceased’s family. Meanwhile, the search for her missing companions has intensified.

Contai SDPO Dibakar Das stated: “An unnatural death of a woman has been reported from a hotel in Digha. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is currently in progress.”