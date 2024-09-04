UP hosts FAM trip for Buddhists, welcomes Vietnamese delegation

Uttar Pradesh, home to several significant sites associated with Lord Gautam Buddha, is hosting a familiarisation (FAM) trip involving representatives from the tourism industry of various countries with a strong Buddhist following.

The first delegation from Vietnam arrived here on Wednesday as part of the initiative.

UP Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh welcomed the Vietnamese delegation during a programme on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The event was also attended by 20 bloggers and influencers from different states, who interacted with the minister and shared their ideas to promote Buddhist tourism sites in Uttar Pradesh.

During the event, Minister Jaiveer Singh emphasised the importance of the holy sites related to Lord Gautam Buddha in Uttar Pradesh. He noted that the state is a pilgrimage destination for Buddhist followers from around the world and that the government is prioritising the development of tourist facilities at these sites to ensure visitors have an enriching experience.

The minister also highlighted some key locations related to Lord Buddha, including Kapilavastu, where Buddha began his life of renunciation; Sarnath, where he delivered his first sermon after enlightenment; and Shravasti, where he spent 25 rainy seasons. He also mentioned Sankisa, where Buddha is believed to have descended from heaven after preaching to his mother, and Kushinagar, the site of his Mahaparinirvana (death). Uttar Pradesh, therefore, holds a central place in the story of Lord Buddha and Buddhism.

Jaiveer Singh further stated that the government is promoting these sacred sites domestically and internationally. The Vietnamese delegation will visit places like Shravasti, Kushinagar, Sarnath, and Kapilavastu. The 21-member delegation includes Vietnam’s tour operators, tourist guides, and others involved in the tourism industry.

The minister also spoke about India’s long-standing tradition of hospitality, referencing the successful hosting of 25 crore tourists during the 2019 Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. He noted that preparations are underway to manage the anticipated 50 crore tourists expected for the Maha Kumbh in 2025, with the Tourism Department ready to meet the challenges of responsible tourism under the guidance of the Prime Minister and the leadership of the Chief Minister.