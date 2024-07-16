UP: Hindu outfits protest over Maulana Raza’s announcement to organise Nikah of converts

Some Hindu organisations have strongly opposed the announcement of Ittehad-e-Millar Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan to organise the marriage of young men and women, who converted from Hinduism to Islam on July 21 in the city.

The representatives of these organizations met Bareilly District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum demanding not to allow the program of Maulana Tauqeer Raza.

SSP Anurag Arya has said that no program will be allowed to take place without permission. He said that an application for organizing an event was given to the city magistrate on Monday. The local police and LIU are investigating this.

The SSP said that Bareilly Police assures the city residents that no one will be allowed to do mischief to breach the peace and order of the city or the district. If any person makes such an attempt, the strictest action will be taken against him, he assured.

Mahant of Shirdi Sai Sarva Dev Temple in the city Sushil Pathak has said that the announcement of Maulana Tauqeer in the holy month of ‘Sawan’ is a conspiracy to disturb the peace. He keeps giving statements that create unrest.

The Mahant has demanded from the district administration and the Chief Minister not to allow the event of the Maulana.

Nath Nagri Suraksha Group officials here on Tuesday said that it is wrong to marry young men and women of Hindu community with young men and women of Muslim religion.

KK Shankhdhar, who has got many Muslim girls converted and married, has said that Maulana Tauqeer is an accused in the 2010 riots. In the month of ‘Sawan,’ Maulana wants to spoil the atmosphere by announcing mass conversion and marriage of Hindu boys and girls.

IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza on Monday announced that he has sought permission from the district authorities to organize a mass Nikah ceremony on July 21 at Khalil Higher Secondary School.

Giving reason for organising such programmes, Maulana Tauqeer said that he wants to save those who are working together and living together.

“Many Muslim boys and girls have become Hindus but we have not raised any objections nor should anyone have any objection. Religious conversion is a personal matter. If someone is converting without money or pressure, then no pressure of any kind should be put on him,” he said.

The Maulana said that there should be ‘seven rounds’ (Saath Phere) as per Hindu custom and Nikah as per Muslim custom and these marriages are valid. Maulana said that live-in will not be tolerated under any circumstances.