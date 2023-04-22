UP: Hathras DM says no Namaz offered in school, urges people not to pay heed to rumours

Refuting claims that students were made to offer namaz during an event in a private school here, Hathras District Magistrate (DM) on Friday said that the children sang ‘Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua Banke’ prayer, and warned against spreading rumours.

The matter pertains to April 19, when some people had alleged that the students of BLS International School here were allegedly made to practice offering namaz in the school. The parents of the students demanded strict action in the incident, following which the school administration suspended the principal. However, Hathras DM Verma said it was a part of the preparation meant for an all-faith event in the school in which participants enacted the role of the followers of different religions.

“A two-member committee was constituted and during the initial investigation, it was found that on April 18, World Heritage Day was celebrated at BLS International School with the theme of ‘Sarv Dharm Sambhav’. During which, the children sang ‘Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua Banke’,” the DM said in a press conference.

She added, “During preliminary investigation, it was found that Namaz was not offered. Further probe is being done. I appeal to people not to pay heed to rumours”.